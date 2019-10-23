The agreement covers the cable jointing work for seven power cable systems which deliver more than 3,000 MW of power

Image: NKT to provide service for TenneT high-voltage cable systems. Photo: courtesy of NKT A/S.

UK-based power cables supplier NKT has signed a three-year service agreement with German-Dutch power grid operator TenneT to provide cable jointing services for offshore high-voltage power cables.

The deal covers the cable jointing work for seven power cable systems and also includes a preparedness plan designed by NKT.

The preparedness plan will be to ensure minimum downtime at the time of damages to the high-voltage power cables, which were manufactured by NKT.

The seven power cable systems covered by the service agreement deliver more than 3,000 MW of power.

NKT executive vice president and head of applications, service, and accessories Oliver Schlodder said: “We are pleased to continue our close relationship with TenneT supporting the ongoing work to increase the share of renewable energy in the power grid.

“The agreement with TenneT is a milestone for NKT and our ambition to become the preferred service partner in the market.

“With the agreement, we support TenneT with our experienced jointing technicians, specially designed tools and equipment as well as guaranteed mobilisation time to minimize the potential downtime.”

Contract to support NKT’s strategy to focus on growing service business

NKT said that the agreement will support the company’s strategic focus to develop its service business as the demand for power cable service is expected to grow in the future.

Further, the growth in demand for power cable connections will be driven by a shift to renewable energy globally.

Recently, NKT was selected as the preferred supplier by SSE and Equinor for the Dogger Bank offshore wind farms Creyke Beck A/B which will have a combined capacity of 2.4GW.

Under the agreement, NKT will be responsible for the delivery and installation of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) on- and offshore export cable systems for the wind farms.

Power export cables for the two wind farms, which will be located around 131km away from the shore, will be located at the existing Creyke Beck substation near Cottingham, in the East Riding of Yorkshire.