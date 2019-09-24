NKT selected as preferred supplier for Dogger Bank offshore wind projects

SSE and Equinor’s Dogger Bank offshore wind farms, with a capacity of 2.4GW, secured CfDs in the latest UK auction

Image: NKT to supply cables for Dogger Bank Wind Farms. Photo: Courtesy of NKT A/S.

Danish cables supplier NKT has been selected as the preferred supplier by SSE and Equinor for the Dogger Bank offshore wind farms Creyke Beck A/B.

The Creyke Beck A and Creyke Beck B offshore wind farms will have a combined capacity of 2.4GW.

NKT has signed a Preferred Supplier Agreement (PSA) to deliver and install high-voltage direct current (HVDC) on- and offshore export cable systems for the wind farms. The conditional order is dependent on the final contract negotiations with the project owners.

The Dogger Bank wind farms were selected in the UK’s allocation of Contracts for Difference (CfD). The wind projects, which will be located off the North East coast of England, will be owned equally by SSE Renewables and Equinor. They will consist of three projects, Creyke Beck A, Creyke Beck B, and Teesside A.

The two wind farms will be located around 131km from the shore and power export cable will be located at the existing Creyke Beck substation near Cottingham, in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Dogger Bank Wind Farms Creyke Beck A is expected to take an area of 515km² and Dogger Bank Wind Farms Creyke Beck B could take up to 599km² of space.

As per the NKT order for Dogger Bank Wind Farms Creyke Beck A/B, the company aims to manufacture about 4×175 km of 320 kV DC offshore export power cables and about 4×32 km of 320 kV DC onshore export power cables as well as installation by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria.

The value of the final order has been estimated to be around €360m (£318m) in market prices and is equivalent to nearly €300m (£265m) in standard metal prices.

Cable production is expected to begin next year

Production of the power cables is expected to begin next year at NKT’s factory in Karlskrona, Sweden and the installation is expected to begin by the end of 2021.

NKT president and CEO Alexander Kara said: “I am excited that our long-term customers of Equinor and SSE have selected NKT as turnkey provider of the cable systems for the Dogger Bank Wind Farms Creyke Beck A/B and recognize us as a high-voltage DC technology partner in the market.

“In addition, I am pleased to observe the continued European focus on increasing the use of renewable energy sources, which is a trend from which NKT sees good growth opportunities.”