Once complete, the EuroAsia Interconnector will enable exchange of up to 1,000MW of power between the three nations - Greece, Israel, and Cyprus

The subsea HVDC Mass Impregnated cables will be produced at Nexans' facilities in Halden (Norway) and Futtsu (Japan). (Credit: NEXANS)

Nexans has secured a significant turnkey contract worth €1.43bn for the EuroAsia Interconnector section that connects Greece and Cyprus. This project is a crucial part of the broader initiative to interconnect the power grids of Greece, Israel, and Cyprus.

The proposed 525kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable will be the world’s longest and deepest interconnector, with a bi-pole length of 2x900km. It will traverse the Mediterranean Sea floor at depths exceeding 3,000m.

To accomplish this project, subsea HVDC Mass Impregnated cables will be produced at Nexans’ facilities in Halden (Norway) and Futtsu (Japan). The installation of these cables will be undertaken by the cable laying vessels, namely Nexans Aurora and Nexans Skagerrak.

The EuroAsia Interconnector is designed to facilitate the exchange of up to 1,000MW of power between the three nations – Greece, Israel, and Cyprus, with the potential to increase this capacity to 2,000 MW. This capacity is equivalent to meeting the average electricity consumption of approximately 3 million households. Moreover, this project will play a pivotal role in ending Cyprus’ energy isolation, creating a robust energy highway connecting Europe and Asia. Once completed, it will stand as the largest interconnector project in history, providing electricity to more than 3 million homes.

The project is planned to be executed in two phases. Pole One is slated for completion in 2028, followed by Pole Two in 2029.

Nexans CEO Christopher Guérin said: “This record-breaking project demonstrates our capacity to innovate and push the limits of electrical transmission and distribution to meet an ever growing global need. This is a crucial step on the path to a carbon-free economy.

“Nexans’ global electrification strategy is playing a key role in the world’s journey to a net zero future and we are excited that we have been selected to bring the development of the EuroAsia Interconnector to life.”

The EuroAsia Interconnector has received the designation as a Project of Common Interest (PCI) by the European Union (EU). This recognition allows the project to enjoy several advantages, including accelerated planning and permitting processes, reduced administrative costs, and increased public participation.

IPTO, the Transmission System Operator of Greece, has been providing technical expertise and operational capacity to the project.

The parties expect Greek and Cypriot energy regulatory clearances soon.