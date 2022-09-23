The offshore wind farm aims to provide 304MW clean power to Connecticut and 400MW to Rhode Island, which put together is equivalent to meeting the electricity requirements of more than 350,000 homes

Nexans will supply subsea export cables for the Revolution offshore wind farm. (Credit: NEXANS)

French cable manufacturer Nexans has secured a contract from Ørsted and Eversource to supply the export cable system for the 704MW Revolution offshore wind farm in the US.

The offshore wind farm will be built 24km south of the Rhode Island coast and 51.4km miles east of the Connecticut coast.

The subsea export cables to be delivered by Nexans will connect the wind farm to the onshore grid.

The contract for the Revolution offshore wind farm is Nexans’ second delivery to Ørsted and Eversource in the US, following the cable installation contract awarded in March 2022.

Nexans subsea and land systems executive vice president Ragnhild Katteland said: “Establishing our footprint in the United States and furthering our commitment to the U.S. offshore wind industry is at the core of our business operations.

“We have made several investments to deliver subsea transmission cables that are manufactured and installed in America, and the partnership with Ørsted and Eversource is the first step in bolstering supply chains with strong, local partners.

“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible as innovation is crucial to meet the needs of a territory as large as the United States. Closely aligning with our mission to electrify the future, Nexans is proud to support this important work in the clean energy sector and expedite our journey to net zero.”

According to the company, the local construction is expected to commence in 2023 and the offshore wind project is slated to be fully operational in 2025.

Revolution aims to provide 304MW clean energy to Connecticut and 400MW to Rhode Island, which is equivalent to meeting the electricity needs of more than 350,000 homes.

The offshore wind farm will also offset nearly one million metric tons of carbon emissions.