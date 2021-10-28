In its review, the authorities have concluded that the proposed projects do not comply with the requirements of the state’s climate law

A view of the Danskammer Generating Station in Newburgh, NY. (Credit: TomKonrad/Wikipedia)

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has rejected permits for two gas-fired power projects with a total capacity of 973MW.

The regulator has denied approvals for the required Title V air permits for the 536MW Danskammer Energy Center and the 437MW Astoria Gas Turbine Power facility.

In its review, the DEC concluded that the proposed power projects do not comply with the requirements of the state’s climate law and would interfere with the statewide greenhouse gas emissions limits.

Danskammer had sought approval to construct and operate the natural gas-fired combined-cycle power generation facility in the Town of Newburgh, Orange County, New York.

The facility is planned to be located at the current site of its existing 532MW Danskammer Generating Station.

DEC stated: “Danskammer has not offered a sufficient basis for the Department to justify the Project notwithstanding its inconsistency with the Statewide GHG emission limits established in ECL Article 75 and the Climate Act.

“However, based upon publicly available studies and reports by the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), any previous reliability deficiency has been resolved. Therefore, at least through 2030, there is no demonstrated reliability need or justification for the Project.”

In April last year, Astoria Gas Turbine Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRG Energy, had filed Title V air permit application to build the Astoria Replacement Project, to be located in Astoria, Queens County.

The proposed project would comprise a new simple cycle dual fuel fossil fuel-fired peaking combustion turbine generator (CTG).

The project is planned to be built an existing facility that includes 31 peaking-only gas- and oil-fired combustion turbines with a combined nameplate capacity of 647MW.

The existing plant consists of 24 active Pratt & Whitney (P&W) turbines, and seven retired Westinghouse turbines.

Astoria intends to close the 24 remaining P&W turbines at the facility by May 2023.

DEC added: “Astoria asserts that a primary purpose of the Project is to address or alleviate identified reliability shortfalls in New York City.50 However, based upon publicly available studies and reports by the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), as well as other recent actions by PSC and the State, any previous reliability deficiency has been resolved.

“Therefore, at least through 2030, there is no demonstrated reliability need or justification for the Project.”