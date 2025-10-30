The Saipem 10000 drilling ship. Credit: Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resource.

The Zohr-9 well in Egypt’s Zohr natural gas field is producing approximately 70 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) of gas after the completion of drilling operations, according to the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi.

The Zohr-9 well, located in the Mediterranean Sea, was drilled using the Saipem 10000 vessel, following safety protocols and the planned schedule.

This well encountered a gas-bearing layer, which will contribute to domestic market supply and reduce import costs, the minister stated.

The Zohr field, located in the offshore Shorouk Block, is jointly owned by Eni with a 50% stake, Rosneft with 30%, and bp and Mubadala Petroleum with 10% each.

Eni identified the field through offshore exploration and conducted studies using digital geosciences, employing algorithms on supercomputers to model its internal structure in 3D.

Drilling at Zohr-9 forms part of Eni’s ongoing project in the Zohr field, which resumed drilling activities earlier this year and started operations at the Zohr-13, Zohr-6 and Zohr-9 wells.

Petrobel, a joint venture between Eni and Egypt’s national oil company, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, operates the project for contractor Petroshrouk.

Karim Badawi said: “Intensifying work programmes and drilling new wells in the concession areas of the Italian company Eni represents a message of confidence from the company in the investment climate in the oil and gas sector in Egypt.

“These steps are also a practical translation of the ministry’s policies during the past period in stimulating investments and removing challenges for partners,” he added.

Separately, the ministry announced the start of drilling operations at the Denise W-1X exploratory well in the Denise development area off Port Said.

The Egyptian rig Al-Qahir 2, owned by Modern Drilling Company, has been deployed for the operation at a water depth of 98m and a target depth of more than 4,200m.

Earlier this year, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company announced plans to implement seven gas development projects in fiscal year 2025/26.