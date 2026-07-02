The project will connect to a Dutch offshore wind farm and deliver up to 2GW of electricity. Credit: pauljrobinson/Shutterstock.com.

National Grid Ventures (NGV) has announced the launch of a targeted consultation focused on proposed changes to its LionLink project in Suffolk, UK.

The consultation, which will run from 7 July to 5 August 2026, invites public feedback on updated elements of the scheme, following a wider statutory consultation held earlier this year.

LionLink is a planned subsea electricity interconnector that would link Great Britain and the Netherlands, connecting to a Dutch offshore wind farm and delivering up to 2GW of electricity. This capacity would be enough to supply approximately 2.5 million homes.

The current consultation seeks input on a series of localised proposals.

One key change is an alternative landfall site at Walberswick, relocated further from the village in an effort to minimise impacts on local residents, footpaths, recreational areas and the environment.

Additional updates include modifications at Lymballs Lane, near Darsham, such as repositioning a temporary haul road to lessen effects on nearby properties, traffic and wildlife.

The inclusion of Benhall Railway Bridge within the project’s operational boundary would allow for potential works needed for construction transport.

The proposals also involve refinements to access points and boundaries along the cable route to support construction access, safety and environmental protections.

NGV reports that almost 900 pieces of feedback were reviewed after the statutory consultation conducted between January and March 2026.

This feedback, considered alongside ongoing environmental, engineering and technical assessments, influenced the project revisions now presented for further comment.

The company has also confirmed broader changes to project plans, including the identification of a preferred underground cable corridor route and a reduction of proposed construction working hours.

LionLink project director Alex Marsh said: “We would like to thank everyone who took part in our statutory consultation earlier this year. The feedback we received has played an important role in shaping these proposed updates.

“This targeted consultation is an opportunity to share more detail on the changes we are proposing and to hear further views from communities and stakeholders directly impacted.”

NGV is the division of National Grid that develops and operates the LionLink project.