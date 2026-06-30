The wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 880,000 homes in southern Kazakhstan. Credit: abubakar0023/Shutterstock.com.

Masdar has started construction on a 1GW wind farm in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region, its first renewable energy project in the country.

The $1.4bn project includes a 600MW-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) designed to help stabilise the local power grid.

The project is being developed in partnership with W Solar, Samruk-Kazyna Fund’s Qazaq Green Power and the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund.

According to the company, the wind farm is one of the largest projects in Central Asia to combine wind power with battery storage.

Once completed, the wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 880,000 homes in southern Kazakhstan.

Masdar estimates the facility will avoid around 2.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

The development also involves the installation of more than 400km of overhead transmission lines to enhance the region’s grid infrastructure.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said: “This project represents a significant step forward in Masdar’s global expansion and our growing presence in Central Asia.

“As our first project in Kazakhstan, it bolsters our leading position in the region and reflects our commitment to enhancing the country’s long-term growth and energy security.

“We are also delighted to sign a road map agreement to expand the deployment of [a] round-the-clock [RTC] renewable energy solution in Kazakhstan, helping to provide the industries of the future with the reliable, affordable, clean power that they need.”

Masdar signed the road map agreement with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The agreement outlines plans for the country’s first RTC clean energy project, designed to deliver utility-scale renewable power at all hours.

The initial phase is set to provide up to 200MW of baseload power for data centres and other AI-related infrastructure.

The project builds on Masdar’s earlier 24/7 giga-scale solar-and-storage initiative, inaugurated in Abu Dhabi in October 2025, which combines a 5.2GW solar photovoltaic plant with a 19GW-hour battery system.

Earlier this month, Masdar and EDF power solutions North America signed 15-year power purchase agreements for output from the BigBeau Solar+Storage Project in Kern County, California.