The Misfah and Duqm projects are combined-cycle gas turbine power plants. Credit: Rangsarit Chaiyakun/Shutterstock.com.

Siemens Energy has agreed to provide major power generation technology and long-term service for two new independent power producer projects in Oman, with the aim of increasing the country’s electricity output by nearly 20%.

The Misfah and Duqm combined-cycle gas turbine power plants are expected to deliver a combined capacity of approximately 2.6GW, supplying reliable electricity to more than two million people.

The company will supply six F-class gas turbines, six generators, and will enter into 20-year service agreements to support both facilities.

Components for the projects are set to be manufactured at Siemens Energy sites in Germany, with SGT5-4000F gas turbines produced in Berlin and SGen5-2000P generators in Muelheim.

The plants are intended to address growing electricity demand at two key locations in Oman.

The Misfah plant is located in the Muscat Governorate. Duqm is situated in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm in Al Wusta Governorate, an area identified as an industrial and logistics hub on the Arabian Sea coast.

A consortium comprising Etihad Water and Electricity Company, Bahwan Infrastructure Services, Nebras Power Investment Management and Korea Western Power is developing the projects.

Doosan Enerbility, partnering with SEPCO-3, is responsible for the plants’ engineering, procurement and construction.

Nama Power and Water Procurement Company will be the offtaker for the generated electricity.

At Siemens Energy’s gas turbine factory in Berlin earlier this week, Oman Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Al Aufi said: “The Misfah and Duqm projects reflect Oman’s commitment to building a resilient and future-ready energy system.

“By working with leading technology providers such as Siemens Energy, and deploying advanced gas turbines with hydrogen co-firing capabilities, we are strengthening the reliability of electricity supply while supporting our long-term strategy to diversify the Sultanate’s energy mix.”

Siemens Energy Executive Board member Karim Amin said: “As the Sultanate continues to expand its industrial base and electricity infrastructure, flexible and reliable power will be critical in this next chapter, supporting grid stability and enabling greater integration of renewables in the system.”