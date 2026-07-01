As water management goes digital, a new kind of threat is flowing in. Modern dam operators and utility providers are harnessing real-time data, automation, and connected systems to improve efficiency and safeguard resources. But with these advances comes a growing vulnerability: cyberattacks that can disrupt critical infrastructure, endanger public safety, and hold entire operations hostage.

A double-edged sword

Dam management is becoming increasingly efficient and accessible thanks to the emergence of technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) sensor connectivity, AI data analysis, and digital twinning.

The last of these, in particular, is helping to transform dam safety management for the better. A digital twin is a virtual representation of a physical asset – in this case, a dam – and users can edit and monitor the digital structures for potential environmental or operational threats.

However, as technology advances, water management firms face an increasing array of cyber threats. Up to seven out of ten IoT devices, for example, are considered vulnerable to cyberattacks.

There is a saying in the field of information security: the only way to truly secure anything is to isolate it from the network. Dams should be air-gapped from the Internet and not allowed to be connected to external networks. This is the only true method to keep unwanted attacks at bay. The cost of building out this network infrastructure is more costly though, and many utilities are already running on low budgets, so they might opt to take the less expensive route. However, for utilities that do make their infrastructure Internet-accessible, this article should provide some helpful guidance.

Vulnerabilities within digital dam management can lead hackers to disrupt operations and steal sensitive data, which could result in safety risks and loss of business reputation. And there are worrying trends affecting public drinking water systems, too. Research suggests around 9% of public drinking water operations have “critical” vulnerabilities in need of remediation.

To prevent the disruption of water facilities and data leakage, water firms (including those running digital dams) need to do more to protect themselves against malicious attacks. However, there are regulations and compliance notes to keep in mind.

Regulatory and compliance challenges

When considering which cybersecurity measures to set up to protect digital dams, companies need to be aware of several regulators and to keep in line with their expectations. For example, in the US, digital dam operators need to consider that the programmes and protective measures they use fall in line with the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), and the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency).

However, any digital dam operator must also consider the data they handle and whether or not they are doing enough in line with information regulatory recommendations. For example, when setting up a cybersecurity plan, dam operators in California must ensure that any private data handled and processed is protected through guidelines suggested by the CCPA, the California Consumer Privacy Act.

The CCPA can impose penalties and administrative fines if companies violate their standards – and such penalties became more expensive at the start of 2025. Extensive compliance fines can not only cause financial headaches for businesses, but public announcements of penalties can cause harm to public trust.

Therefore, digital dam operators must consider a careful balance between protecting data and public safety and maintaining a robust security posture for years to come.

Tyler Owen is the Senior Director of Product Management for Managed Security Services in the US. His experience encompasses the entire lifecycle of Information Security infrastructure projects, from pre-sales and planning through to implementation, daily maintenance, and management

What the industry can do to improve cybersecurity

Given the highly sensitive nature of digital dams and the data that water companies handle and process, it’s wise for hydro operators to secure their systems and data storage with multi-factor access controls.

This might include adding biometric scanning to access certain databases and tools, or simply requiring users to confirm access through separate devices before they can log in. Microsoft estimates that almost 100% of all accounts compromised through password attacks don’t have multi-factor protection in place.

Operators must also consider segmenting their systems and resources to mitigate the spread of malware and hacker access. This can involve setting up different servers and hardware that stand alone – preventing bad actors from accessing an entire network just by breaking into one device.

It’s also recommended that dam operators work closely with cybersecurity professionals to scan for and assess security vulnerabilities on a regular basis. Penetration testing, for example, allows dam operators to see what hackers could access and what they could do once inside – giving them clear direction on how to tighten up their systems.

Firms don’t even have to hire people in-house to manage their cybersecurity – in fact, increasing numbers of companies are relying on outsourced external MSPs to handle technical matters.

Ultimately, hydropower operators should invest in their people – training dam employees can help to prevent human error, which can frequently allow hackers to gain access to systems through phishing and confidence tricks.

Of course, frequently updating system hardware and software protocols will also help to protect digital dams from allowing hackers in – as will setting up and maintaining enterprise-level firewalls.

A cybersecurity call to action

There are multiple options that dam operators can and should follow to prevent cyber-attacks from locking down systems and leaking data. The best first step is to consult with a cybersecurity team that can help to draft and lay out a workable plan to keep systems operational and safe.

And the time is now for dam operators and policymakers to make cybersecurity a priority. With businesses globally losing trillions of dollars through data loss, reputational damage, and downtime as a result of cyber-attacks, the industry simply cannot take measures too seriously. And as cyber-attacks evolve, thanks to the emergence of AI and machine learning, too, it makes more sense than ever for hydro operators to work with cybersecurity experts to tighten up their security postures.

References

1] https://www.vikingcloud.com/blog/cybersecurity-statistics

2] https://statescoop.com/ epa-critical-cybersecurityvulnerabilities-water-utilities-2024/

3] https://cppa.ca.gov/announcements/2024/20241217.html

5] https://www.outsourceaccelerator.com/articles/9-out-of-10-firms-arerelying- more-on-external-managed- service-providers-due-to-tech-hiring-challenges/

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.