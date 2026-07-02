Dvalin North was discovered in May 2021 by the 6507/4-2 S wildcat well. Credit: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock.com.

Harbour Energy has commenced gas production from the Dvalin North field in the Norwegian Sea, achieving the start-up ahead of schedule and under budget.

Gas is currently flowing from all three subsea production wells, which tie back to the existing infrastructure at the Dvalin field, also operated by Harbour Energy.

The Dvalin North partners are Harbour Energy with a 55% interest, Petoro holding 35% and DNO with 10%.

This development is situated roughly 270km north of Kristiansund and is designed to maximise the use of available capacity at the Heidrun platform.

Dvalin North is situated approximately 12km north of the original Dvalin gas field and around 65km north of the Maria field.

The field is expected to yield an estimated 84 million barrels of oil equivalent over its lifetime.

Harbour Energy Norway managing director Michael Zechner said: “Dvalin North builds on our strong track record of delivering infrastructure-led projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf [NCS] and is the second of five projects in our Norway portfolio due online this year.

“The project adds new gas volumes that support reliable energy supply to Europe while also creating value in Norway.”

According to the company, gas from Dvalin North is carried via the Polarled pipeline to the Nyhamna processing plant before being sent onwards to the market.

Development of the project involved an investment of Nkr8bn ($805.8m).

Dvalin North was discovered in 2021 by the 6507/4-2 S wildcat well and was the largest discovery on the NCS that year. The area forms part of the Haltenbanken region.

The reservoirs at Dvalin contain gas in Jurassic-age sandstone, lying at depths of around 4,500m, with challenging high pressure and high temperature conditions.

The Ministry of Energy approved the Plan for Development and Operations for Dvalin North in 2023.

Production from the main Dvalin field began in 2020.

Last year, in December, Harbour Energy and its partners made a gas and condensate discovery at the Camilla Nord prospect in the Gjoa area of the Norwegian North Sea.