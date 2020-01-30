The battery energy storage system will be used to test different delivery modes of energy support services within the joint research project called BAART

Mark Moreton (left) Sales Director, EMEA for NEC Energy Solutions and Ales Zazvorka, CEO of IBG Cesko. Credit: Business Wire.

NEC Energy Solutions, Inc. (NEC ES), announced the completion of a 4MW/2.8MWh energy storage system in Tusimice, Czech Republic for IBG Cesko, a supplier of comprehensive energy solutions. The battery energy storage system will be used to test different delivery modes of energy support services within the joint research project called BAART established by the companies CEZ (customer) and CEPS (Czech TSO). The system is particularly focused on meeting the technical requirements for providing primary reserve support for the Czech transmission network.

“We chose to work with NEC because it is a reliable, global leader in battery storage technology,” said Ales Zazvorka, CEO of IBG Cesko. “The timing of the project, the complexity of the supply and the demanding logistics generated several challenges but in cooperation with NEC we were able to overcome those challenges successfully. As a result, the battery energy storage system was commissioned and turned over for operation prior to the end of the year.”

NEC provided its GSS® end-to-end grid storage solution and its AEROS® controls system, NEC’s proprietary energy storage control software along with installation supervision and commissioning.

“We were very pleased to work with IBG Cesko on this interesting research project that also happens to be one of the largest in the Czech Republic. IBG Cesko proved to be an excellent partner who worked with us seamlessly to get this project commissioned and operating before the end of the year,” said Mark Moreton, Sales Director EMEA for NEC Energy Solutions. “We look forward to working with IBG Cesko on future projects in the Czech Republic and beyond as we work to extend our global footprint.”

Source: Company Press Release