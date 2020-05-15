The Manora oil field is contained in the G1/48 concession offshore Thailand in which Tap Oil has 30% stake, while Mubadala Petroleum is the operator with 70% stake

The Manora oil field is contained in the G1/48 concession offshore Thailand. (Credit: Mubadala Petroleum)

Mubadala Petroleum and its partner Tap Oil are set to move ahead with the drilling of three development wells in the producing Manora oil field in the Northern Gulf of Thailand.

The three development wells – MNA -25, MNA -26 and MNA-27 will be part of the Manora 2020 development drilling campaign. The partners will begin drilling of the wells using the Valaris 115 jack-up drilling rig (formerly Ensco 115).

According to Tap Oil, the total estimated cost of the Manora 2020 development drilling and workover campaign is $13.48m. The company said that the partners had undertaken rigorous technical and commercial assessment of various portfolio opportunities before agreeing to drill, complete and put the three wells into production.

Details of the development wells to be drilled in the Manora oil field

The MNA-25 deviated development well, which will be drilled to up to 2,400m, will have a primary goal of producing oil in the 600 series reservoirs of the Manora Central Fault block. Mubadala Petroleum estimates an initial production rate of 1,100 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

The MNA-26 horizontal development well will be drilled up to 2,225m in the Manora Eastern Fault Block. Its main goal will be to produce potentially undrained oil in the 370-10 reservoir that was developed originally by the 2019 MNA-24 horizontal well.

Mubadala Petroleum estimates an initial production rate of 1,100bopd from the MNA-26 well.

Tap Oil said that the MNA-27 development well is a new deviated well from a new platform slot that will effectively twin the MNA-22 well, which was drilled last year but not brought into production because of poor cement bond behind the production casing.

To be drilled up to 2,011m, the MNA-27 well is estimated to have an initial production rate of 1,400bopd.

Mubadala Petroleum and Tap Oil will workover the MN-15 well at the Manora oil field to replace an electric submersible pump. They will also workover the MNA-7 well to add water disposal capacity.

