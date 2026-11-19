Graphite is essential for lithium-ion batteries, used in electric vehicles, data centres, grid storage, and robotics. Credit: BEI97/Shutterstock.com.

Molten Industries has started operations at its demonstration plant in Oakland, California, US, to produce battery-grade graphite from natural gas.

The plant is designed to address US dependence on foreign sources for battery-grade graphite by providing a domestic supply using the company’s methane pyrolysis technology.

According to Molten Industries, the new plant is capable of producing 300 metric tonnes of graphite anode material per year, with reported conversion yields of natural gas to graphite exceeding 95%.

The process involves splitting methane, a component of natural gas, into elemental carbon and hydrogen without using oxygen or combustion, which results in no process emissions.

In addition to graphite, the facility generates hydrogen as a by-product, a material used in the manufacture of ammonia fertiliser, refined petroleum products, methanol, semiconductors, and steel.

Graphite is considered a crucial component in lithium-ion batteries, supporting applications such as electric vehicles, data centres, grid storage, and robotics.

While domestic sources for graphite in certain industrial sectors exist, the US relies entirely on imports for battery-grade graphite, with 96% global supply processed in China.

Molten Industries CEO and co-founder Kevin Bush said: “Splitting natural gas into carbon and hydrogen was first patented in 1889, but nobody could figure out how to create high-quality graphite.

“We’ve created an entirely new technology to become the first to produce battery-grade graphite and hydrogen from natural gas.

“The Oakland plant proves that we can make these products from an abundant domestic resource in a single modular reactor-a critical step toward scaling the technology.”

Molten Industries states that its production method uses a feedstock that is four times less expensive than traditional synthetic graphite processes and requires three times less electricity.

The Oakland demonstration plant uses a modular reactor, which is said to be the foundation for potential future facilities.

The commissioning of this plant is seen by the company as a step towards building a domestic supply chain for critical minerals and chemicals.