Nikola Tesla B Coal-fired Power Plant. (Credit: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.)

Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has secured an order to deliver two sets of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems for the Nikola Tesla B coal-fired power plant in Serbia.

Operated by Public Enterprise Electric Power Industry of Serbia (EPS), the Nikola Tesla B power plant is located nearly 60km southwest of Belgrade.

The contract is the second FGD system order for Mitsubishi Power in Serbia.

In September 2017, the company secured order for two sets for the Nikola Tesla A coal-fired plant, which is located nearly 20km away from Nikola Tesla B.

According to the company, each of the newly ordered FGD system will have a flue gas desulfurization capacity of 670MW.

The FGD systems will be installed in units 1 and 2 at the Nikola Tesla B power plant.

Mitsubishi Power forms consortium with local firms for the order

In taking the order for Nikola Tesla B, Mitsubishi Power has formed a consortium with three local companies that include Energotehnika Juzna Backa, Gosa Montaza AD, and EX ING B&P Construction.

Mitsubishi Power will be responsible for the project management and all facets from basic design to delivery and installation of core equipment.

The consortium partners will take charge of local supply, civil engineering, and installation work.

The installation of Mitsubishi Power’s FGD systems are expected to reduce emissions of SO2 and particulates at the Nikola Tesla B power plant.

The plant uses lignite coal as fuel, which has higher levels of sulphur.

Mitsubishi Power stated: “Together with the two sets ordered for the Nikola Tesla A plant of which the construction is on-going, the new installations will further reduce sulfur dioxide (SO2) and particulates emissions, thereby helping to meet European Union (EU) environmental standards and support Serbia’s quest to join the EU.”

