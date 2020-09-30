Mitsubishi Power will supply two of its M701JAC gas turbines as part of the EPC contract

Mitsubishi and Hin Kong Power at the signing ceremony. (Credit: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.)

Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the 1.4GW power plant in Thailand.

The contract was awarded by Thai independent power producer (IPP) Hin Kong Power Company. As part of the contract, Mitsubishi Power will supply two M701JAC gas turbines for the natural gas-fired turbine combined cycle (GTCC) facility.

The M701JAC series gas turbine is claimed to generate between 650-820MW in combined cycle output.

Mitsubishi Power has also signed a 25-year long term service agreement (LTSA), under which maintenance services for the plant’s gas turbines.

The GTCC plant to start operations in March 2024 and January 2025

To be located about 100km west of Bangkok, the power plant is owned by Hin Kong Power, a special purpose company established by RATCH Group and Gulf Energy Development, two major IPPs in the country.

Power generated from the facility will be sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand to support the growing power demand in the country.

The power plant is expected to reduce 7 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions from entering into the atmosphere.

Commercial operations at the GTCC power plant are expected to commence in March 2024 and January 2025.

Mitsubishi Power stated: “Including this project, Mitsubishi Power will have supplied a total of 22 gas turbines for RATCH Group and Gulf Energy Development projects, and the total capacity of power generation facilities provided by Mitsubishi Power will be over 15,000 megawatts (MW).

“The track record established with these two companies led to this current contract.”

Recently, Mitsubishi Power has shipped its first JAC gas turbine to J-POWER USA Development for its 1.2GW Jackson Generation project in Illinois.

Manufactured by the company’s Savannah Machinery Works, it is the first M501JAC to be installed in North America.