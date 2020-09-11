Manufactured by Savannah Machinery Works, it is the first M501JAC to be installed in North America

Mitsubishi Power’s first JAC gas turbine manufactured in America. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Mitsubishi Power has shipped its first JAC gas turbine to J-POWER USA Development for its 1.2GW Jackson Generation project in Illinois.

The M501JAC gas turbine on its way to Illinois is the first of two turbines, manufactured by the company’s Savannah Machinery Works, and is the first M501JAC to be installed in North America.

The Jackson Generation project’s combined-cycle power plant is planned to begin commercial service from 2022. It is expected to generate adequate electricity to power 1.2 million homes.

By generating 65% less carbon dioxide than a legacy coal-fired power plant, the power plant is anticipated to support the the state’s commitment to renewable energy.

J-POWER USA president and CEO Mark Condon said: “J-POWER USA will proudly take delivery of the very first JAC gas turbines to be manufactured and installed in North America.

“J-POWER USA’s landmark Jackson Generation project will provide reliable, environmentally responsible electricity using proven technology from a global leader. Mitsubishi Power will meet our goals with gas turbines that are fast, flexible and fuel efficient.”

JAC gas turbine to allow power plant to use locally available fuel

The JAC gas turbine comes with fuel flexibility, which enables the power plant to use locally available fuel with higher ethane composition, and improve project economics.

The fuel flexibility, when coupled with high efficiency is expected to reduce the electricity cost for consumers.

According to Mitsubishi Power, the advanced J-Series gas turbines, which were introduced approximately a decade ago, are designed to deliver a combination of 99.6% reliability and greater than 64% efficiency.

Opened in 2010, Mitsubishi Power’s Savannah Machinery Works facility manufactures important gas turbine parts, provides full-services for steam turbine, along with advanced fuel-efficient gas turbines.

Mitsubishi Power Americas president and CEO Paul Browning said: “Shipping the first M501JAC manufactured in America for the J-POWER USA project in America’s heartland is a significant milestone. Our highly trained team of professionals in Savannah is yet another reason Mitsubishi Power is a world leader in the electric power sector.

“Not only will our turbines enable Jackson Generation to provide efficient, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity to consumers, but they also will help the plant support deployment of even more renewable energy resources. That is a Change in Power.”