Image: Milestone broke ground last week on a new slurry injection facility near Big Spring, Texas. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Milestone Environmental Services, an oilfield waste disposal services provider, announced the acquisition of an asset package containing three leases and four injection permits located in Howard County, Texas.

In addition, the company has broken ground on a new slurry injection facility near Big Spring, Texas, last week.

Milestone said that the transaction is expected to deliver an additional 155,000 barrels per day of permitted injection capacity, with the ability to interconnect receiving points and injection wells as a single, integrated, production waste management network in the northern Midland Basin.

In addition, the acquisition is expected to provide an opportunity for Milestone to focus on advanced injection and development expertise on the production waste streams of the Permian.

Milestone president and CEO Gabriel Rio said: “Water disposal infrastructure is a valuable and natural complement to our existing business, which builds on our deep injection experience, superior operating record, and blue chip customer base.

“The Permian Basin continues to out-produce the rest of the United States in drilling and oil and gas production. The increasing volume of activity demands efficient and effective resources to support the industry as it progresses. Milestone’s ongoing strategic expansion will support growing customer needs for disposal, as well as our goal to have a facility within an hour of every customer in the region.”

Big Spring facility to enable Milestone to better serve the increasing drilling activity in the northern Midland Basin

The Big Spring slurry injection facility is located about 12.8km north of the town of Big Spring, on the east side of State Highway 87 near the intersection of FM 1584 in Howard County.

The new location is expected to enable Milestone to provide improved services for the increasing drilling activity in the northern Midland Basin.

The construction has already started at the facility and is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2019. The facility is expected to accept drilling, completion, and production waste streams, including oil-based and water-based muds, drilling fluids, flowback, tank bottoms, dirty water, and produced water.

Milestone said that similar to its seven other slurry injection facilities, the Big Spring location also provide full-service washouts for trucks and frac tanks.