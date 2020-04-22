The Lac Esther project is located approximately 30km north of the town of Lebel-sur-Quevillon, in Abitibi, Quebec

The property adjacent to the west of Midland’s Lac Esther property hosts the Lac Rose high-grade gold deposit. (Credit: Pixabay/Matthias Wewering)

Canada-based mineral exploration company Midland Exploration has acquired 100% interest in the new Lac Esther project, located in Abitibi, Quebec, for an undisclosed amount.

The Lac Esther project is located approximately 30km north of the town of Lebel-sur-Quevillon, in Abitibi, Quebec and has a strong gold potential totaling 217 claims covering 120km2 area.

The company said that the land position covers a strategic area straddling the southern contact of the syntectonic Waswanipi-South Pluton and the junction between two major regional faults, including the Casa Berardi and Lamarck regional fault zones, which host historical gold showings and deposits near the Lac Esther property.

The property adjacent to the west of Midland’s Lac Esther property hosts the Lac Rose high-grade gold deposit, which produced in the late 1930s a total of 106.5kms of gold from 4,875 tonnes of material grading 21.5 g/t Au.

The deposit is located immediately to the south of a magnetic horizon that may be traced approximately 15km eastward, onto the Lac Esther property, where copper, zinc, and silver mineralization is also reported.

The Lac Esther property has been subjected to a very little exploration in the past and only few holes were drilled along the extensions of the Lac Rose mine, approximately twenty drill holes over a lateral extent of more than 15km.

With a provincial highway between Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Chapais running through the centre of the property across its entire length, the property also benefits from an excellent access.

Midland is currently compiling all of its previous work, conducted on the new property, in order to prepare for a field work proposal to come later in 2020.