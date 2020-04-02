The T-Point 2 facility will validate the performance and reliability of the 1650°C-class JAC gas turbine and 1700°C-class gas turbine

T-Point 2 facility is expected to begin commercial operation in July this year. (Credit: Business Wire)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has commissioned its new combined cycle power plant validation facility in Japan.

Located at Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture, the T-Point 2 facility will validate the performance and reliability of the 1650°C-class JAC gas turbine and 1700°C-class gas turbine.

T-Point 2 facility will replace the existing combined cycle power plant validation facility

The new facility will replace the existing T-Point facility and is claimed to be only facility worldwide that performs full-scale long-term reliability verification for advanced-class gas turbines (ACGTs).

Takasago Works also features various centers such as R&D, design, manufacturing, and short-term component testing.

MHPS’s T-Point 2 combined cycle power plant is synced to the grid and will operate as both a technology demonstrator and an electric power producer and supplier.

MHPS president and CEO Ken Kawai said: “Through the years, we have proven our ability to develop and manufacture the most cutting-edge solutions for the power generation industry.

“Building on the legacy of the original T-Point, T-Point 2 will enable us to widen our footprint as the preferred solutions partner to meet ever-changing power generation requirements around the world.”

The new facility is expected to achieve power output of more than 566MW (60Hz) once commercial operations commence in July 2020. It is also expected attain approximately 64% efficiency, 99.5% reliability and a world-first turbine inlet temperature of 1650°C – increasing industry standards for gas turbine combined cycle performance worldwide.

T-Point 2 validation facility features the enhanced J-Series Air-Cooled (JAC) power train which improves the performance of the plant.

It also consists of a triple-casing steam turbine, augmenting overall system efficiency through a multiplier effect with the JAC gas turbine.

MHPS gas turbine technology and products integration division senior vice president and senior general manager Junichiro Masada said: “The prototype validation system established by MHPS has given our customers the clear assurance that they are receiving the highest caliber and most reliable energy solutions in the market.

“The launch of T-Point 2 is testament to MHPS’ commitment to deliver industry-leading power generation technology and customer service underpinned by best-in-class methods for performance and durability verification.”

The Japan-based company will utilise the T-Point 2 facility to perform validation of the next-generation 1700°C-class ultrahigh-temperature gas turbines, steam turbine upgrades, air-cooled condenser technology, generators, and static frequency converters.