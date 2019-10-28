The scope of renovation contract covers the renewal of superannuated core components, including receiving and feeding equipment

Image: Tsurumi Plant, Resources and Waste Recycling Bureau City of Yokohama. Photo: Courtesy of MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES ENVIRONMENTAL & CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering (MHIEC), a company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has secured a contract to refurbish the combustion facilities at the Tsurumi Plant.

The Yokohama city government has contracted MHIEC for a municipal solid waste (MSW) in Suehiro-cho, Tsurumi-ku, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, for a total of 6,127m yen ($56m).

Under the contact, MHIEC will refurbish and improve the stoker type incinerators and associated equipment to extend the working life and enhance the energy efficiency of the facility, with a total waste treatment capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day (tpd).

The scope of renovation contract covers the renewal of superannuated core components, including receiving and feeding equipment, combustion facilities, exhaust gas cooling equipment, ventilation systems, ash extractors, and instrumentation.

In addition, MHIEC intends to equip the facility with its patented new incineration control system for stable incineration, and make use of high-efficiency motors and inverters to increase energy efficiency.

The works are aimed at reducing more than 6.3% CO 2 emissions per annum and the project is planned to be completed in March 2023.

MHI had designed and constructed Tsurumi Plant with three stoker type incinerators

MHI designed and constructed Tsurumi Plant with three stoker type incinerators, with a capacity of 400tpd each, and related equipment in March 1995, to generate 22MW electricity capacity, and the facility has started operations in April 1995.

The firm stated: “Renovation of waste to energy plants is increasing as operators aim to extend the service life of facilities and reduce their environmental impact. The Japanese national government also established a related subsidy system*² in fiscal 2010, further accelerating this trend.”

Succeeding MHI’s waste to energy plant business in 2008, MHIEC has been incorporating its accumulated technological development capabilities in environmental protection systems, and expertise in the construction and operation of waste management facilities both in Japan and overseas.