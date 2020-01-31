The Metsälamminkangas wind farm is said to be the third largest wind farm in Finland, and is being constructed without any government subsidies

OX2 to construct third largest wind farm in Finland (Credit: Pixabay/makunin)

Renewable energy firm OX2 has signed a purchase agreement with Lundin Petroleum for the 132MW Metsälamminkangas wind farm, planned to be constructed in the municipality of Vaala, North Ostrobothnia, Finland.

OX2 said that the Metsälamminkangas wind farm will be the third-largest wind farm in Finland, and is being constructed without any government subsidies.

Lundin Petroleum president and chief executive officer Alex Schneiter said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with OX2 on this project.

“Alongside our existing hydroelectricity project in Norway, the Metsälamminkangas wind farm will enable us to replace our net electricity usage, powering our offshore Norway oil and gas production facilities.”

Metsälamminkangas wind farm will produce approximately 400GWh per annum

OX2 said that it has acquired the project rights for Metsälamminkangas in 2019 and has been optimising the project for the construction phase. The company intends to construct the wind farm as an EPC contract.

The facility will comprise 24 wind turbines of Cypress 5.5MW model, supplied by the GE Renewable Energy (GE), with a total height of 220-230m. The installation of the wind turbines at the project site is expected to begin the second quarter of 2021.

In addition, the company has also contracted Suvic Engineering for construction work and internal electricity networks and Kajave for grid connection of the project.

The new wind facility, which will be commissioned in December 2021, is expected to produce approximately 400GWh per annum, equivalent to the electricity consumption of more than 80,000 households in the region.

Currently, OX2 is constructing a total of 1.2GW, which includes seven wind farms of with approximately 340MW of capacity in Finland.

OX2 CEO Paul Stormoen said: “This is our largest project to date in Finland, which has become one of the fastest growing markets for wind energy investment in Europe. We are pleased that we can offer an attractive non-fossil investment for Lundin Petroleum.”