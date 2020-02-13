The Merit SI’s power control systems are managing 500MW of solar power plants on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid

Utility-scale solar project with First Solar Series 6 modules. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Merit SI has signed a joint development agreement with KOMIPO America to complete the development and construction of the 150MW Concho Valley solar project in Texas, US.

Located in Tom Green County, Texas, the solar plant will utilise the power plant controls systems from Merit SI.

The platform allows the intermittent renewable power plants to produce incremental revenue by providing reliability services to the power grid.

At present, the Merit SI’s power control systems are managing 500MW of solar power plants on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid.

Merit SI chief commercial officer Richard Gruber said: “We are pleased to partner with KOMIPO America on Concho Valley Solar, a project which will bring customers in the ERCOT market emissions free, on-peak power at great value for many years to come.”

Merit SI develops, designs, builds and operates industrial-grade solar PV power plants, energy storage solutions, and advanced power plant control systems. It also provides grid and market integration services for power generation developers.

Merit SI’s power control system is a platform for all generation types

The Merit SI’s power control system is a platform for all generation types and the system can be developed to facilitate solar PV, wind, energy storage, and hybrid combinations.

KOMIPO America vice president Brian Jeon said: “We are pleased to partner with the experienced and talented team at Merit SI, which has a history of developing, engineering and executing innovative, high performing, utility-scale solar power plants since 2007.

“Concho Valley Solar will support KOMIPO’s long-term plan to expand in the U.S. renewable energy market.”

KOMIPO America, a US subsidiary of Korea Midland Power, operates six power generation facility sites that include Boryeong Power Generation Site Division and Seoul Construction Site Division, nationwide, supplying stable electric power and heat.

In 2018, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) along with its group company Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Environmental Solutions (MHPS-ES) secured an order to provide environmental systems upgrade work at Unit 3 of the KOMIPO’s 4.8GW Boryeong Power Station.