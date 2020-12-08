McDonald’s has become Apex’s largest single offtake entity and corporate buyer

McDonald’s will purchase 200MW from Caddo wind project and 126MW from Lincoln Land wind project. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay)

US-based restaurant company McDonald’s has signed two power purchase agreements for a total of 326MW of wind energy, with utility-scale wind and solar power facilities operator Apex Clean Energy.

McDonald’s will purchase 200MW from Caddo Wind, which is located in Caddo County, Oklahoma.

It will purchase another 126MW from Lincoln Land Wind, which is located in Morgan County, Illinois.

The Caddo Wind project of 303MW was developed by Apex and sold to ALLETE Clean Energy in March this year.

Apex and ALLETE Clean Energy negotiated the PPA for the Caddo Wind Project. The firms are working to finish construction of the project, which is expected to be operational in late next year.

The 300MW Lincoln Land Wind project is currently being developed by Apex and is expected to begin commercial operations later next year.

With another corporate PPA announced earlier this year, this project is fully contracted.

Apex Clean Energy president and CEO Mark Goodwin said: “Apex is thrilled to be a long-term partner of McDonald’s in its efforts to leverage its scale to create a healthier planet for generations to come.”

“These agreements signify McDonald’s rising leadership in clean energy investment and its dedication to fostering resilient and sustainable communities. Across America, hundreds of rural towns and counties are being transformed through jobs and economic benefits delivered by renewable energy projects, and they are poised to rebound from recent economic insecurity stronger than before.”

McDonald’s earlier purchased 220MW from Aviator Wind West, which was developed by Apex and located in Coke County, Texas.

Aviator Wind started operations in September this year and is owned by Consumers Energy, Kansai Electric, and Ares Management Corporation’s Infrastructure and Power.

With the PPAs amounting to a total of 546MW of clean power, McDonald has become Apex’s largest single offtake entity and corporate buyer.