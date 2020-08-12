The deal also includes the associated corporate PPAs that Apex signed with the corporate customers for power generated by the wind farm

Apex Clean Energy sells 500MW White Mesa wind project. (Credit: Free-Photos/Pixabay)

US-based renewable energy developer Apex Clean Energy has sold its 500MW White Mesa wind project in Texas to an unnamed buyer.

The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed by the company.

The deal also includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) that Apex signed with the corporate customers for power generated by the wind farm.

Apex Clean Energy president and CEO Mark Goodwin said: “White Mesa Wind illustrates the continued and robust demand for renewable energy projects with strong attributes, including a remarkable wind resource and negotiated offtake agreements.

“Apex is pleased to bring this project to fruition, deliver the myriad benefits of clean power to these corporate customers, and support and strengthen the Lone Star State.”

Apex expects White Mesa wind farm to begin commercial operations in 2021

Upon completion, the White Mesa wind farm is expected to be the third-largest single-phase, single-site wind project in the US.

Apex is also the developer of the 525MW Aviator Wind located in West Texas.

Furthermore, Apex expects that the White Mesa Wind to complete development this year and enter into commercial operations in 2021.

In March this year, the renewable energy developer had announced the sale of its 303MW Caddo wind project, located in Caddo County in southern Oklahoma to Allete Clean Energy, a subsidiary of Allete.

The wind farm was expected to comprise between 60 and 110 wind turbines and would generate enough electricity to power 110,000 American homes.

ALLETE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of ALLETE, had also completed the acquisition of the 303MW Diamond Spring wind project in Oklahoma from Apex in May last year.