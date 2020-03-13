Allete plans to sell the power from the Oklahoma wind project to three Fortune 500 corporate customers

Allete Clean Energy to acquire 300MW wind farm in US. (Credit: Unsplash/William DeHoogh.)

Allete Clean Energy, a subsidiary of Allete, has acquired the 303MW Caddo wind project, located in Caddo County in southern Oklahoma, from Apex Clean Energy, for an undisclosed amount.

The Caddo wind project is expected to begin operations by the end of next year and will use a portion of Allete Clean Energy’s wind turbines qualifying for safe harbor provision of federal renewable energy production tax credits.

The wind farm is expected to include between 60 and 110 turbines and will generate enough power to be supplied to 110,000 American homes.

During the construction phase, the wind project is expected to create nearly 200 full-time jobs and 12 – 15 long-term operations positions over the life of the project. It will also generate $50m in tax revenue and $54m in payments to landowners.

Power generated by Caddo wind project will be sold to three Fortune 500 customers

The power generated from the wind farm is planned to be sold to three Fortune 500 corporate customers. The project will double Allete Clean Energy’s capacity to serve the increasing demand from corporate clients for clean energy.

Allete Clean Energy president Allan Rudeck Jr said: “When the Caddo Wind project comes online, we expect nearly half of our total wind capacity will be sold into the corporate market with strong, creditworthy offtakers and under long-term contracts.

“We’re honored to help corporate customers reduce their carbon footprint and reach their clean energy goals. We’re also proud to be working with Apex Clean Energy again as we finalize development in partnership with local residents, landowners, and policymakers, and build assets that position ALLETE Clean Energy for long-term growth.”

The wind farm will increase Allete Clean Energy’s total installed wind capacity to more than 1.3GW. The company’s recent growth is claimed to have come from new commercial and industrial customers through the Diamond Spring and Caddo projects in Oklahoma.