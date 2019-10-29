Set to commence production, the Abkatun-A2 offshore oil and gas production platform is located in Mexico's Bay of Campeche

Image: The Abkatun-A2 platform at the Altamira, Mexico fabrication facility. Photo; courtesy of McDermott, Inc.

McDermott International has completed construction on the Abkatun-A2 offshore oil platform located in Mexico’s Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico.

The completion enables the oil and gas production platform, constructed for Pemex’s E&P subsidiary Pemex Exploracion y Produccion, to commence commercial operations.

McDermott North, Central and South America senior vice-president Mark Coscio said: “With substantial completion of the Abkatun-A2 Platform project successfully achieved, PEMEX is ready to begin commercial operations.

“The project demonstrates our ability to deliver a vertically integrated, turnkey EPCI solution to build and commission platforms and associated structures utilizing our project management, engineering and fabrication teams in Mexico.”

The Abkatun-A2 platform has been designed to provide replacement and expansion capabilities to the existing Ku-Maloob-Zaap, Cantarell and Ayatsil facilities.

Abkatun-A2 Platform has production capacity of 220,000 barrels of oil per day

The platform has the capacity to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day and 150 million of standard cubic feet of gas per day for Mexican state-run company Pemex.

McDermott carried out fabrication for the Abkatun-A2 project at its Altamira, Mexico fabrication facility.

Additionally, the company used its Derrick Barge 50 and Intermac 650 vessels to transport and install the platform.

McDermott received the contract for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction & installation (EPCI) services for the platform in June 2016.

Under the contract, McDermott was responsible for providing vertically integrated, turnkey EPCI solution to build and commission the platform and associated structures utilizing its project management and engineering team in Mexico.

In May 2019, Italy’s Eni subsidiary Eni México has contracted McDermott International to deliver jacket and topsides for a wellhead platform for the Amoca field offshore Mexico.

Under the engineering, procurement and construction contract, McDermott will provide the topsides and jacket for the wellhead platform one (WHP1) which is planned to be installed in the Amoca field located approximately 30km offshore Dos Bocas.

The four-deck topsides comprising two main decks will weigh approximately 2,924t while the four-legged jacket and piles will weigh approximately 1,785t.