McDermott wins contract from TotalEnergies offshore Angola. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

US-based engineering and construction company McDermott International has secured a contract from TotalEnergies EP Angola Block 17/06, valued between $250m and $500m.

The contract is for engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and assistance with commissioning and start-up (EPSCI) on the Begonia project.

Begonia field is located offshore Angola, in water depth between 400m and 750m.

The Begonia project will collect hydrocarbons from a reservoir, through a subsea-to-subsea tie-back to existing floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

It comprises three production wells, gathered through around 12 miles (20kms) multiphase production flowline, and two water injection wells connected back to an existing riser.

Under the contract, McDermott will provide EPSCI services for subsea umbilicals, water injection and production flowlines.

The company will deploy its marine vessels, the North Ocean 102 for installing the umbilicals, and the Amazon for installing the rigid pipelines using its J-lay pipeline system.

McDermott will execute the project management and engineering from its teams in London and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while fabrication works to be executed locally in Angola.

It aims to maximise the use of Angola’s local suppliers and subcontractors in the project, and provide training to develop a local workforce, said the company.

McDermott subsea and deepwater senior vice president Mahesh Swaminathan said: “This award leverages our extensive subsea and deepwater expertise and is testament to our customer’s confidence in our newly converted, state-of-the-art Amazon vessel.

“The Begonia Project represents our first subsea project in Angola and supports our strategic focus to grow our footprint in Africa.”

Earlier this month, Dutch shipbuilding company Royal IHC handed over the converted J-lay vessel Amazon to McDermott International.