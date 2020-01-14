The Jacksonville LNG export facility will have a production capacity of approximately 1.65 million LNG-gallons per day

The Jacksonville LNG export facility will be built with an investment of about $500m. (Credit: Business Wire)

Matrix Service has secured an engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction from Eagle LNG Partners for the Jacksonville LNG export facility in Florida, US.

To be built with an investment of about $500m, the LNG export facility will utilise Chart Industries’ IPSMR technology and liquefaction equipment technology.

Upon completion, the Jacksonville LNG export facility will have a production capacity of approximately 1.65 million LNG-gallons per day.

The facility will also have 12 million LNG-gallons of storage as well as a marine terminal and truck-loading capabilities.

Eagle LNG CEO Dick Brown said: “Eagle LNG is experiencing a growing demand for LNG to serve small-scale export markets, while domestic demand for fuel-grade LNG continues to increase.

“We continue to build out LNG infrastructure across the country to meet these needs. Partnering with Matrix Service and Chart Industries provides service from concept through completion.”

The Jacksonville LNG export facility secured approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and Department of Energy in late 2019.

Jacksonville LNG export facility is said to be cost-effective, proximal LNG source for Caribbean

The facility is expected to be a cost-effective, proximal LNG source for the Caribbean region. It will load LNG onto small, ocean-going vessels for export to countries, which use heavy fuel oil or diesel for electricity generation.

Eagle LNG said: “The Jacksonville LNG Export Facility has an economic advantage utilizing a regional supply chain better matching smaller-scale LNG supply, proximity and customer demand profile.

“Conventional LNG models are designed to serve large-scale, global supply needs and thus expose small-scale markets to costs associated with large-scale infrastructure or break-bulk.”

From its Maxville LNG facility, also located in Jacksonville, the company will continue to serve domestic marine fueling and exporting LNG in ISO containers for Caribbean markets.

Opened in July 2018, the Maxville LNG facility has a production capacity of 200,000 LNG gallons-per-day with a 1 million-gallon storage tank.