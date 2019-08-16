Dhofar wind farm is expected to generate adequate electricity to supply 16,000 homes, eliminate 110,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and reduce power generation on natural gas

Image: GE Renewable Energy has supplied the 3.8MW wind turbines for the project. Photo: Courtesy of MASDAR.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) announced the production of first kilowatt hour of electricity, from the 50MW Dhofar Wind Farm in Oman.

The remaining 12 turbines are planned to be commissioned, tested and connected to the grid in sequence, and the commercial operations are started before the end of 2019.

Dhofar wind project is supported by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the national entity for international development aid, through project funding and was connected to Oman electricity transmission grid during the commissioning of the project’s first wind turbine.

ADFD director general Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi said: “ADFD recognised early on the importance of funding renewable energy projects in driving the objectives of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs].

“To advance sustainable energy solutions worldwide, ADFD has, since its inception, partnered with regional and international stakeholders, contributing to the production of about 2,584MW of renewable energy in different countries.”

Masdar is executing the wind project through an EPC consortium of GE Renewable Energy and TSK.

Once commissioned, Dhofar wind farm is expected to generate adequate electricity to supply 16,000 homes, which is equivalent to 7% of Dhofar Governorate’s total power demand, eliminate an estimated 110,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, and reduce reliance on natural gas for domestic power generation.

Once completed, The Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) is expected to off-take or purchase the generated power from the Rural Areas Electricity Company of Oman (Tanweer), which is responsible for operating the wind power plant.

GE Renewable Energy is supplying the 3.8MW wind turbines for the project, which have been designed to withstand Oman’s hot and arid desert conditions, while TSK has carried out the remaining wind farm infrastructure and electrical transmission facilities connecting the plant to the grid.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said: “Masdar is proud to have developed the first utility-scale wind farm in the GCC. The successful connection of the first wind turbine to the electricity transmission grid at the Dhofar Wind Farm is a major step for Oman and the country’s ambitions to diversify its energy mix to include renewables.

“As a global leader in the development of commercially viable wind power, Masdar is committed to advancing clean-tech innovation both regionally and internationally by deploying the latest technologies at scale and enhancing their commercial viability.”