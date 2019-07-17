Vestas will supply 99 of its V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for the first major wind project in Saudi Arabia

A consortium of EDF Renewables and Masdar has placed an order with Vestas to supply 415MW wind turbines for the Dumat Al Jandal wind park to be located in Al Jouf region of Saudi Arabia.

The project is claimed to be the first utility-scale wind park in Saudi Arabia.

Vestas will supply 99 wind turbines for the project

The order is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, under which the company will be responsible for the supply and installation of the wind turbines. For this order, Vestas will supply 99 of its V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, along with a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park.

The consortium of EDF and Masdar secured the Dumat Al Jandal project from the Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO), within the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources (MEIM) in January this year.

Once operational, energy generated from the wind park will be sold under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).

Vestas Mediterranean president Eduardo Medina said: “I would like to thank EDF Renewables and Masdar for the strong collaboration on developing this solution where we have leveraged our extensive experience in pioneering wind markets to win the competitive auction for the country’s first wind park.

“With our 4 MW platform’s market-leading cost of energy and our expertise throughout the entire wind energy value chain, the project delivers sustainable energy and develops the region’s renewable energy industry.”

The order is claimed to be the first phase of Saudi Arabia’s plan to install 7GW of wind capacity within the next five years and 16GW by 2030.

With its experience of supplying turbines in more than 80 markets, Vestas claims to be in a unique position to support the project.

