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Oil and gas exploration and production is central to the global economy, with the industry worth almost $4.5 trillion as of 2024. However, the industry faces unique challenges ranging from environmental hazards to targeted attacks, making safety and security a major priority.

Large numbers of oil and gas sites are situated in hazardous areas and operated remotely, with as much as 66% of drilling activity supported by remote operations and offshore projects accounting for over 30% of global production, introducing unique operational complexities.

In order to safeguard workers, critical infrastructure and valuable assets against common threats, project managers must maintain clear visibility over high-risk areas. In this post, we explore how organizations manage safety and visibility across remote oil and gas operations.

The Importance of Oil and Gas Security

Oil and gas facilities, particularly those operating in remote areas, are vulnerable to a wide range of significant safety and security risks. Operations managers and safety leaders must be able to reliably safeguard workers and infrastructure against the following security threats.

To best deter, identify and address such threats across complex, remote facilities, oil and gas security personnel must be provided continuous visibility over critical areas. To achieve this, stakeholders typically leverage a range of robust, interconnected smart security technologies.

How Operators Manage Safety Across Remote Oil and Gas Sites

Oil and gas security infrastructure optimized for remote operations must consist of robust hardware and low-latency, remote-accessible software solutions. To maintain clear visibility over key areas in all environmental conditions, the following technologies will be leveraged.

Ruggedized Video Security Cameras

Special types of CCTV cameras built to withstand harsh environmental conditions provide continuous visibility over critical areas like pipelines and wellheads. Ruggedized cameras have robust ingress and impact-resistant casings designed to protect internal components against bad weather and damage, as well as networking features to support remote viewing.

Cameras will typically leverage alternate viewing modes like thermal and night vision to help improve low light visibility and thermal anomaly detection. Modern devices may leverage AI video analytics software to automatically detect and warn remote operators of emerging risks like suspicious vehicles, trespassers, drone incursions, pipeline leaks and workers in distress.

Internet of Things (IoT) Smart Sensors

IoT sensors installed at key locations around remote facilities provide operators with detailed information about environmental conditions. Smart sound, motion, pressure and heat sensors can be used to detect potential hazards like break-in attempts, trespassing, pipeline ruptures and fires, helping on and off-site personnel to engage swift and informed incident responses.

When deployed as part of an integrated safety system, live sensor data can be used to trigger automatic emergency responses. For example, if strange motion is detected, nearby cameras may flag and send footage to remote operators, on-site alarms may sound and access points may be automatically locked, acting to improve visibility and quicken incident response times.

Connected Worker Technologies

Connected technologies help to improve visibility into employee safety issues, particularly for lone workers, by providing detailed insights into environmental conditions. Wearable sensors are programmed to detect changes in air quality, heat, heart rate and motion consistent with hazards like gas leaks and overexertion, then alert operators remotely to request a response.

Connected worker technologies utilize secure cloud-based communications to continuously stream live data to remote operators. This connectivity enables sensors to be integrated into wider safety and security systems like cameras and alarms, allowing operators to instantly access live feeds to investigate events and enact automated responses to common hazards.

Remote Security Management Platforms

Remote-accessible, networked security management platforms provide operators access to live and historic data captured by linked security devices. These platforms act as the control center for integrated oil and gas security systems by enabling leaders to access and adjust devices, program site-specific automations and receive live alerts warning of emerging risks.

Leaders can access these platforms from any secure computer or smart devices to support on and off-site operations. In the event that a threat or hazard is identified, operators will be immediately notified and asked to review relevant data to support swift, informed responses.

Conclusion

The remote and exposed nature of oil and gas sites can make it difficult to address safety and security issues, necessitating the use of smart technologies. By leveraging integrated networks of smart cameras, sensors and management platforms, leaders can maintain live visibility into remote operations and improve safety outcomes across high-risk facilities.