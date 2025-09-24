Water flowing from the eroded overflow spillway of Oroville Dam, California on 11 February 2017. Image by William Croyle, California Department of Water Resources. Advanced monitoring systems that leverage AI were incorporated at the project following the spillway failure, which has since been fully repaired

The inspection and maintenance of dams and hydropower facilities are vital for ensuring structural integrity, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance. These tasks traditionally involve a combination of manual inspections and mechanical testing, which are labour-intensive and time-consuming. Moreover, they often expose inspectors to hazardous conditions, such as navigating steep dam walls, inspecting underwater structures, or working in remote and inaccessible areas. These inspections are further hampered by human error and subjectivity, which can lead to inconsistent results.

Additionally, the cost and time involved in conducting comprehensive inspections limit their frequency. This delay increases the risk of undetected issues escalating into significant problems, including structural failures or operational inefficiencies. In light of these limitations, AI has emerged as a key tool to augment and modernise inspection practices, offering accuracy, speed, and predictive capabilities that traditional methods cannot match.

Transformative capabilities

AI has introduced several transformative capabilities in the inspection of dams and hydropower projects. Structural health monitoring is one of the most critical applications. Using data from drones, sensors, and satellite imagery, AI systems analyse structural elements for signs of wear, such as cracks, deformation, or erosion. Unlike manual inspections, these systems can process vast amounts of data quickly and detect anomalies that might be imperceptible to the human eye. By automating these processes, AI significantly improves both efficiency and accuracy.

Another area where it excels is in predictive maintenance. Hydropower plants rely on turbines, generators, and other machinery that are prone to wear and tear over time. Models, trained on historical and real-time performance data, can predict when components are likely to fail. This foresight allows operators to schedule maintenance proactively, avoiding costly unplanned shutdowns and extending the lifespan of critical equipment.

Environmental monitoring is another essential application of AI. Hydropower projects can sometimes have significant impacts on ecosystems, from altering river flows to affecting fish populations. AI-driven systems analyse data from environmental sensors, cameras, and satellite images to track these changes. For instance, algorithms can monitor fish migration patterns, sedimentation rates, and water quality metrics, providing actionable insights to mitigate ecological disruptions.

Moreover, AI plays a crucial role in risk assessment and emergency preparedness. Dams, by their nature, pose potential risks such as flooding in the event of structural failure. AI systems simulate various scenarios using historical and real-time data to identify vulnerabilities and enhance emergency response plans. These tools can also issue real-time alerts based on sensor data, helping operators respond swiftly to emerging threats.

Real-world applications

The implementation of AI in hydropower and dam projects is already yielding impressive results. One notable example is the Oroville Dam in California. After a spillway failure in 2017 caused widespread damage and led to evacuations, the dam incorporated advanced monitoring systems that leverage AI. Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras capture images of the dam’s surface, which AI algorithms then analyse to detect cracks, erosion, and other signs of deterioration. This system not only prioritises repairs but also learns and improves over time, enhancing its predictive accuracy.

Another example comes from the Itaipu Dam, located on the Brazil-Paraguay border. As one of the world’s largest hydropower plants, its operations are critical for both countries. To optimise turbine maintenance, the dam has adopted AI systems that analyse data from sensors embedded in its machinery. These systems monitor factors such as vibration, temperature, and wear patterns to predict when maintenance is required. This approach has reduced both downtime and maintenance costs, while also improving the turbines’ efficiency.

In China, the Three Gorges Dam employs AI for environmental monitoring on an unprecedented scale. Given the project’s massive impact on ecosystems, AI-powered systems track water levels, sedimentation, and fish migration patterns. For example, underwater cameras collect footage of aquatic life, which AI algorithms analyse to identify species and their behaviours. These insights have informed strategies to minimise ecological disruptions, demonstrating how AI can align hydropower operations with environmental conservation goals.

In southern Africa, the Kariba Dam has faced challenges associated with ageing infrastructure and extreme weather conditions. To address these issues, an AI-powered early warning system was installed. This system processes data from seismic sensors, water pressure gauges, and weather stations to predict potential risks in real-time. During heavy rains in 2020, the system successfully issued alerts about rising water levels, enabling authorities to implement preventive measures and avert flooding. Such applications illustrate AI’s potential to enhance disaster preparedness and protect downstream communities.

Supporting technologies for implementation

The effectiveness of AI in hydropower and dam inspections is further enhanced when combined with other advanced technologies. Drones and robotics play a critical role by capturing high-resolution images and creating 3D models of dam structures. Underwater robots equipped with sonar technology are invaluable for inspecting submerged areas that are difficult to access manually. These devices gather rich datasets that AI systems can analyse.

The Internet of Things (IoT) provides another essential layer of support. IoT sensors installed across dams and power plants continuously collect data on variables such as pressure, temperature, and vibration. This real-time information feeds AI models, enabling them to make accurate predictions and detect anomalies as they arise.

Digital twins are another powerful tool in the AI ecosystem. These virtual replicas of physical infrastructure simulate the behaviour of dams or hydropower plants under various conditions. By testing scenarios in a digital environment, engineers can refine maintenance strategies, optimise performance, and assess long-term risks without disrupting real-world operations.

Geospatial analytics also complements AI systems. By using satellite imagery and topographic data, geospatial tools monitor land deformation, vegetation changes, and sediment accumulation around dam structures. These insights are invaluable for understanding both structural integrity and environmental impacts.

Benefits and challenges of AI adoption

The integration of AI in hydropower and dam inspections offers numerous benefits. It improves safety by reducing the need for inspectors to enter hazardous environments. It also enhances accuracy by minimising human error and providing consistent analysis of complex datasets. From a financial perspective, predictive maintenance and automated monitoring reduce operational costs and downtime, making inspections more cost-effective. Furthermore, AI supports environmental sustainability by offering precise insights into ecological impacts and enabling compliance with environmental regulations.

Despite these advantages, there are challenges to implementing AI systems. One significant hurdle is the need for high-quality, extensive datasets to train AI algorithms. Many older infrastructure projects lack comprehensive data records, limiting the effectiveness of AI applications. Integration with legacy systems is another challenge, as many hydropower facilities rely on outdated technology that is incompatible with modern AI solutions. Additionally, the initial investment required to deploy AI systems can be prohibitive, particularly for smaller operators. Finally, regulatory and ethical considerations, such as data privacy and algorithmic transparency, must be addressed to ensure responsible use of AI.

The future of AI in hydropower and dams

The role of AI in hydropower and dam inspections is set to expand as technological advancements continue. Innovations like edge computing, which processes data locally rather than relying on cloud systems, will improve the speed and reliability of AI models. Machine learning algorithms will become more sophisticated, enhancing their predictive accuracy and adaptability. Increased adoption of digital twins and IoT devices will further revolutionise the way dams and hydropower plants are monitored and maintained.

Collaboration between governments, technology providers, and industry stakeholders will be crucial in driving AI adoption. Policymakers must create supportive frameworks that encourage innovation while ensuring safety and sustainability remain priorities.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.