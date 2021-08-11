The first oil is from the extended well test, which will help the company lay the foundation for the full development of the offshore oil field in the Utsira High area

The Rolvsnes field has a subsea tie-back to the Edvard Grieg platform. (Credit: Lundin Energy)

Lundin Energy has drawn first oil from the Rolvsnes field located in the Utsira High region of the Norwegian North Sea, through an extended well test (EWT).

Rolvsnes is the first subsea tie-back development for the Lundin Energy-operated Edvard Grieg platform.

The purpose of the EWT is to gain a better understanding of the reservoir characteristics, its connectivity, and long-term production performance of the field.

If successful, the EWT is expected to result in potentially unlocking full development for the Rolvsnes field, thereby further prolonging the plateau production period for Edvard Grieg.

The Rolvsnes field is estimated to hold 14-78 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) gross. It is located in the PL338C block, 3km south of the Edvard Grieg field.

Based on the results of the test production and further work, a plan for development and operation (PDO) for the field is expected to be submitted by the end of next year.

According to Lundin Energy, a successful test at the Rolvsnes EWT can also derisk considerable additional resource potential in weathered and fractured granite basement reservoirs located in the Utsira High.

Lundin Energy president and CEO Nick Walker said: “We have successfully managed to extend the Edvard Grieg plateau by over 5 years already, through successfully unlocking resources within the Edvard Grieg field and through near field tie-back developments.

“The Rolvsnes EWT is the first tie-back development into our operated Edvard Grieg hub and production data from the EWT will provide vital information to potentially unlock the full field development of the Rolvsnes field, as well as further weathered and fractured basement reservoir opportunities on the Utsira High.”

Lundin Energy is the operator of PL338C with a stake of 80% held through its fully-owned subsidiary Lundin Energy Norway. Its partner in the block is OMV (Norge), which holds the remaining 20% stake.

The Rolvsnes discovery was proven in 2009. In 2018, the drilling and testing of a horizontal appraisal well was completed.

The appraisal well flowed 7,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to demonstrate good reservoir productivity. It was subsequently converted to a development well and tied back to the Edvard Grieg platform.