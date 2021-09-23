The complex integrated model of the oil field is part of the company’s Intelligent Field project

Vatyeganskoye field is among the 25 largest fields in Russia. (Credit: LUKOIL)

Russian crude oil and natural gas company Lukoil has started operations of the digital model of the Vatyeganskoye oil field, located in West Siberia, Russia.

Covering an area of 440km2, the Vatyeganskoye field is among the 25 largest fields in Russia, holding an initial recoverable reserves of 338 billion tonnes of oil.

The development of the complex integrated model is part of the company’s Intelligent Field project, and is said to be the largest of its kind in Russia, in terms of scale and difficulty.

The project includes creation of digital twins of more than three thousand wells and 12 production zones, covering entire production chain, from the reservoir to the entry point of the central production facility.

PJSC Lukoil first vice president Azat Shamsuarov said: “Investing into homeland projects is one of LUKOIL’s key priorities. Since 2014, our Russian upstream projects alone received about 2.3 trillion roubles.

“The Intelligent Field project is a unique digital complex that encompasses all LUKOIL’s main production centres.

“It enables extraction of additional resources and more efficient production management. In the nearest future, we are going to expand the project, introducing integrated models at over 100 key fields in Russia.”

According to Lukoil, the adoption of digital tools facilitates determining real production potential, planning, monitoring and evaluating hydrocarbon output.

Also, the approach helps developing and implementing optimisation measures within the framework of the business process to optimise production.

The company claimed that it has already brought 61 integrated models into commercial use, and more than one third of its total output is produced by the fields with integrated models.

Recently, Lukoil has entered into a joint venture (JV) partnership with Gazprom Neft for developing an oil and gas cluster in the Nadym-Pur-Tazovsky area of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

The JV is also anticipated to develop the Severo-Samburgskoye and Meretoyakhinskoye fields, along with two Zapadno-Yubileiny license blocks.

Lukoil and Gazprom Neft intend to create a development strategy for the cluster, based on the additional appraisal and pilot works in those areas.