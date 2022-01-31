The EPCIC contract involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning of ~350 kms subsea pipelines and related offshore works

Larsen & Toubro office at Faridabad. (Credit: Batmaniacs/Wikipedia.org)

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a Contract from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the seventh development phase of their Pipeline Replacement Projects (PRP-VII).

The EPCIC contract involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning of ~350 kms subsea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

This contract, awarded through international competitive bidding, reposes ONGC’s confidence in LTHE’s capabilities and commitment to support ONGC in strategic Oil & Gas Sector, and contribute to India’s energy security.

Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTHE offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers. With over three decades of rich experience, the company has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, HSE and operational excellence in the Hydrocarbon sector.

Source: Company Press Release