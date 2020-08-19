The company will be responsible to provide a turnkey 220/115-kilovolt (kV) substation for the wind project

Linxon is expected to start construction of the substation in 2021. (Credit: Neil Crook from Pixabay.)

Vineyard Wind, an offshore wind development company, has awarded a contract to Linxon to construct a substation for 800MW Vineyard Wind 1 located off the coast of Massachusetts.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible to provide a turnkey 220/115-kilovolt (kV) substation that will connect the electricity generated by the wind farm to the power grid operated by Independent System Operator (ISO) New England.

Linxon is expected to start construction of the substation in 2021 with commissioning scheduled in 2023.

The company said that the deal, which is contingent upon the project reaching financial close, is expected to ensure local jobs for the next 25 years in both operations and maintenance.

Vineyard Wind project is expected to be equipped with 106 wind turbines

Vineyard Wind CEO Lars T. Pedersen said: “We’re proud to reach this agreement, both for the progress it signifies on our first project and also for the jobs it will create locally once we reach financial close.

“Once the project is operational, this asset will provide a necessary connection point for clean, renewable energy to the Massachusetts grid.”

To be built about 23km off the southern coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, US, the Vineyard Wind is expected to feature 106 wind turbines with a rated capacity between 8MW to 10MW each.

It is being developed by Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Avangrid Renewables, an American subsidiary of Iberdrola.

Once operational, the power generated by the project will be sufficient to supply electricity for more than 400,000 homes and businesses across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, while offsetting 1.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

In December last year, Linxon had won a $10m contract from Obra Badaun Transmission in India as an upgrade for a turnkey Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Ujhani and Bilsi substation sites in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.