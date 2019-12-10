Linxon is responsible for designing, engineering, manufacturing, and testing as well as equipment delivery of a 400/220kV/132kV GIS substation

Image: Linxon secures substation order for projects in India. Photo: courtesy of linxon, An ABB & SNC-Lavalin Company.

Linxon has secured an order from Obra Badaun Transmission in India as an upgrade for a turnkey Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Ujhani and Bilsi substation sites in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.

Under the $10m contract, Linxon is responsible for designing, engineering, manufacturing, and testing as well as equipment delivery of a 400/220kV/132kV GIS substation along with 30 bays of GIS 132 kV extensions to both sites.

The scope of work also includes commissioning along with GIS and associated civil works. The new substation is scheduled to begin in the later part of 2020.

Linxon CEO Frederic Trefois said: “Linxon has been chosen as a reliable partner by the customer for executing the project on a very tight completion schedule.

“It demonstrates that our clients does not only have confidence in the newly created Joint Venture thanks to the experience and knowledge accumulated within the Linxon Asia Pacific team, but also benefits from our comprehensive turnkey offering particularly to match complex schedules”.

Obra-C Badaun Transmission project has around 625km of transmission lines

Linxon said that India is seeking to strengthen its transmission network in Uttar Pradesh to provide power to over 200 million people.

The Obra-C Badaun Transmission project has around 625km of transmission lines with 950MVA transformation capacity, at voltage levels of 765kV and 400kV in the Uttar Pradesh region.

The project is being constructed to transfer power from the Obra-C thermal power project.

Linxon is a joint venture company set up by Canada-based engineering company SNC-Lavalin and Swiss electrical and electronics equipment-maker, ABB in September last year.

The company started operations on 1 September 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions.

The turnkey solutions will also include project design, engineering, procurement, construction, management, commissioning along with after-sales support.