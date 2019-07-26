The Lockett Wind project will expand Lincoln Clean Energy’s portfolio of operational wind farms to 1GW

Image: Lincoln Clean Energy’s operational wind portfolio has grown by 1GW with this wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of Marie Sjödin/Pixabay.

Danish energy giant Ørsted’s American subsidiary Lincoln Clean Energy (LCE) has achieved commercial operations of its 184MW Lockett Wind project, located in Wilbarger, Texas.

The wind project is expected to generate more than 700,000MWh of clean energy every year, which will be enough to power 70,000 US.

Lincoln Clean Energy CEO Declan Flanagan “I am proud of the LCE team and our wider Ørsted colleagues in completing another safe, on time and on budget construction project, and to cross the milestone of a gigawatt operating portfolio.”

Lockett wind farm’s construction began last December

Last December, the LCE announced the construction of the Lockett wind farm. This is the fourth onshore wind farm for LCE after the Amazon wind farm, Willow Springs Wind and Tahoka.

With the wind farm’s commercial operations, LCE’s portfolio has now grown to more than 1GW in operational assets, along with 1.3GW in construction and late state development in the US.

While the Amazon and Willow Springs are already operational, the Tahoka wind farm begun operations last December.

Earlier this month, Lincoln Clean Energy acquired a 103MW under construction ready wind project in Butte County, South Dakota. The wind project was acquired from Pattern Energy Group and it is expected to begin commercial operations in the last quarter of next year.

Combined with its Plum Creek wind farm in Nebraska, which is planned for construction next year, the deal further expands LCE’s operations into the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market.

Last November, Vail Resorts partnered with Lincoln Clean Energy to power 100% of its operations from renewable energy by next year. As part of the wind energy virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA), LCE will supply electricity from its Plum Creek wind project. Under the 12-year agreement, Vail Resorts will buy 310,000MWh of wind energy annually to power 100% of its operations from renewable energy.