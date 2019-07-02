The acquisition allows Ørsted’s US onshore company Lincoln Clean Energy to continue expanding its geographic footprint of onshore wind asset base

Image: Lincoln Clean Energy’s wind farm, Amazon, Texas, which has been operational since 2017. Photo courtesy of Ørsted A/S.

Lincoln Clean Energy, a subsidiary of Ørsted, has announced the acquisition of a 103MW construction-ready wind project in Butte County, South Dakota.

The wind project been purchased from Pattern Energy Group, an independent renewable energy company with wind and solar assets in the US, Canada, and Japan.

The South Dakota wind project is anticipated to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The acquisition allows Ørsted’s US onshore company Lincoln Clean Energy to continue expanding its geographic footprint of onshore wind asset base.

Along with its Plum Creek wind farm in Nebraska, the latest wind project acquisition is expected to further expand Lincoln Clean Energy’s operations into the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market, covering central USA.

Construction on the Plum Creek wind farm is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Lincoln Clean Energy CEO Declan Flanagan said: “The acquisition of this South Dakota wind farm adds to our growing portfolio of onshore wind assets and continues to broaden the geographic footprint of our asset base into the important SPP market.”

In May, Lincoln Clean Energy acquired the development business of Coronal Energy, a developer focused on utility-scale solar and energy storage projects.

The acquisition included its development team of experienced solar and storage personnel, as well as a significant pipeline of solar and storage projects in the US.

Ørsted acquired Lincoln Clean Energy in 2018

Lincoln Clean Energy was acquired by Ørsted from I Squared Capital in October last year. The acquisition was made for a price of $580m.

At the time of acquisition, the US renewables developer had a portfolio of 513MW of operating capacity, 300MW under construction, and more than 1.5GW of projects which were planned to be completed by 2022.

The transaction was part of Ørsted’s plans to invest in other renewable energy technologies to reinforce its position in renewable energy.