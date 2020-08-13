Power generated from Lightsource’s solar project will be sold to Xcel Energy, which will in-turn sell the energy to a local steel mill in Pueblo

McCarthy’s workers working on Lightsource’s solar project. (Credit: Lightsource BP Renewable Energy Investments Limited.)

Lightsource bp, a renewable energy, has awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to McCarthy Building Companies for the construction of the 300MW Bighorn Solar project in Pueblo, Colorado.

Power generated from the solar project will be supplied to Xcel Energy under a long-term power contract signed by Lightsource bp last year.

Lightsource is developing and financing the project and will also act as its long-term owner and operator.

To be located on 1,800 acres of land on EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel property in Pueblo, the solar project will be powered by nearly 750,000 Canadian Solar crystalline solar panels and NEXTracker single-axis trackers.

Xcel Energy will supply the purchased power to EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel.

Lightsource bp Americas CEO Kevin Smith said: “We selected the McCarthy team as our EPC contractor both for their track record in successfully building large utility-scale projects here in Colorado as well as their commitment to hiring a local workforce. This project is a great example of how innovative partnerships can maximize the economic benefits that clean energy projects bring to local communities.

“At Lightsource bp, we’re excited to partner with organizations that will help us be a leader in a transition to low carbon energy that includes everyone.”

The construction phase will create nearly 300 jobs

During the 12-14 month construction period of the project, nearly 300 jobs could be created at the site. The solar project is expected to be completed in the later part of next year.

McCarthy’s Renewable Energy & Storage group executive vice president Scott Canada said: “Knowing the significant impact that Bighorn Solar will have on the community of Pueblo, Colorado makes it extremely rewarding to be part of building the project. The renewable energy sector is helping communities around the country to benefit from jobs and meeting their clean energy goals.

“Our workforce training program is designed to do exactly that, along with helping more people begin to develop careers in renewable energy.”

In April, Conway Corp’s board of directors approved a 20-year purchase power agreement with Lightsource bp.

The agreement paves the way for Lightsource to build a 132MW Happy solar project in White County, Arkansas.

When completed, the solar plant can generate enough energy to power over 21,400 Arkansas homes.