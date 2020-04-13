Expected to begin operations by the end of 2022, the Happy Solar plant will supply enough clean energy to power over 21,000 Arkansas homes

Rendering of the new Happy Solar project in Arkansas. (Credit: Lightsource BP Renewable Energy Investments Limited.)

Conway Corp has entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Lightsource BP for the 132MW Happy Solar plant being developed in Arkansas.

Lightsource BP will finance, build, own and operate the Happy Solar plant to be located in White County, Arkansas and will deliver the energy generated from the plant to Conway Corp, an electricity utility in Conway under the fixed-rate PPA.

To be located on 700 acres of land near Happy, about 55 miles (88.5km) northeast of Little Rock, the Happy Solar plant will supply enough clean energy to Conway Corp to power more than 21,400 homes.

Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said” “We are committed to providing safe, reliable, affordable and innovative and environmentally sound service to our customers. This solar project checks all of those boxes.

“We know this project is a great long-range strategy in our continued efforts to serve our customers with excellence.”

Construction phase of the solar plant will create 250 jobs

In addition to offering fixed, low-cost source of power, the solar project will also create 250 jobs during the construction phase. The solar plant is expected to begin operations by the end of 2022.

Lightsource BP Americas CEO Kevin Smith said: “We applaud Conway Corp for taking the lead in delivering the many benefits of solar energy to its customers and look forward to our continued collaboration as we work to bring this exciting project online.

“We believe renewable and affordable solar energy is an important part of the state’s future energy mix, and we’re dedicated to making it a positive contribution to local communities.”

Last month, Lightsource BP closed $250m in financing for the development of the 260MW Impact Solar project to be located in Lamar County, Texas.

Power generated from this solar plant will be sold under a long-term agreement to BP.