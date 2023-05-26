Sopi solar farm is expected to be commissioned in 2025 and is expected to generate ca 75 GWh electricity per year

Enefit Green has taken final investment decision on 74MW Sopi solar farm. (Credit: Jukka Niittymaa from Pixabay)

Enefit Green has taken final investment decision on 74 MW Sopi solar farm in Estonia. The project is part of Enefit Green’s previously communicated near-term project pipeline to quadruple its installed electricity generation capacity to 1,900 MW by the end of 2026.

Sopi solar farm is expected to be commissioned in 2025 and is expected to generate ca 75 GWh electricity per year. Enefit Green will invest nearly 44 million EUR in this project.

Together with the 255 MW Sopi-Tootsi wind farm being constructed nearby, Enefit Green will invest a total of nearly 350 million euros in the Sopi-Tootsi renewable energy area. The expected combined annual production of the wind and solar farms to be built in the Sopi-Tootsi renewable energy area is 754 GWh, which covers about 9% of the total electricity consumption in Estonia.

In order to increase the revenue certainty of the investment, Enefit Green is also concluding a contract for the sale of electricity for a part of the expected production, which will be an addition to the already concluded electricity sales contracts supporting the construction of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm.

