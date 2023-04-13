The expansion is estimated to provide approximately 10,000-12,000 barrels per day (bpd) on a gasoline equivalent basis of incremental capacity available for the transportation of gasoline, jet and diesel products from El Paso, Texas to Tucson, Arizona

Kinder Morgan announces binding open season for additional capacity on the SFPP system. (Credit: Johannes Rupf from Pixabay)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced the launch of a binding open season to solicit commitments to support a proposed expansion of a portion of its SFPP, L.P. (SFPP) pipeline system from El Paso, Texas to Tucson, Arizona. The open season began at 8 a.m. Central Time today, April 12, 2023, and it is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. Central Time on May 26, 2023.

The expansion is estimated to provide approximately 10,000-12,000 barrels per day (bpd) on a gasoline equivalent basis of incremental capacity available for the transportation of gasoline, jet and diesel products from El Paso, Texas to Tucson, Arizona. However, the total amount of the expansion capacity available is scalable and will be dependent on the overall level of interest SFPP receives during the open season. The open season process provides potential shippers the opportunity to obtain firm capacity on the expansion by making ship-or-pay volume commitments to SFPP during the binding open season time frame.

Additional documents and details related to the open season will be made available upon execution of a confidentiality agreement with SFPP.

