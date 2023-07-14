The Ministry of Climate and Environment’s basic decision represents the official state approval for the planned construction of the SMR power plant, based on the assumptions and concept presented by the Polish copper and silver mining company

KGHM has received the basic decision for SMR power plant. (Credit: KGHM)

KGHM has received the basic decision from Poland’s Ministry of Climate and Environment for the construction of a power plant based on small modular reactor (SMR) technology.

The basic decision represents an initial step in the system of administrative permits granted for investments in nuclear power facilities in Poland.

It is the official state approval for the planned investment, based on the assumptions and concept presented by the Polish copper and silver mining company.

With the basic decision in place, KGHM is eligible to apply for several further administrative arrangements, such as location decisions, building permits, etc.

KGHM Polska Miedź president Tomasz Zdzikot said: “Our goal is to ensure safe, ecological and price-stable energy, which will allow us to maintain KGHM’s business edge on a global scale.

“In the case of involvement in nuclear energy, we have strong support from the Ministry of State Assets and now the approval of the Ministry of Climate and Environment.

“This is of significant importance, because the introduction of nuclear technology in our country, based on small modular reactors, also supports the energy transformation of the Polish economy.”

The Ministry’s basic decision is a general opinion on the construction of a 462MW modular nuclear power plant with six modules, each comprising 77MW capacity.

Last year, KGHM signed an agreement with NuScale Power, a US-based supplier of nuclear technology, to begin the preliminary works related to implementing SMR technology.

NuScale was the first and only SMR technology provider to receive the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) certification for the 50MW module.

In January this year, NuScale filed an application with the NRC, seeking certification for the 77MW module, which the company expects to receive in 2024.

NuScale has also placed its first order for the production of pressure vessel components, to advance the process of actual implementation.

In May, Doosan Enerbility, on behalf of NuScale, started production of forgings for the first 462MW VOYGR-6TM power plant for Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS).