Jupiter Power currently has 5.6GW/19.7GWh of projects in operation, construction or under contract. Credit: harhar38/Shutterstock.com.

Jupiter Power has closed $1.4bn in project financing across four separate transactions to back ten utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Texas and Michigan, US.

The combined projects have a total capacity of 1.6GW/3.6GW-hours (GWh).

The transactions, which were set to close between April and July 2026, will increase the company’s total financing raised since its founding to more than $3bn, Jupiter Power said.

The latest deals include a mix of senior secured project debt, tax equity bridge loans and an investment-grade US private placement.

In July 2026, Jupiter Power completed its largest single project financing to date, raising $536m through a construction term loan, a tax equity bridge loan and letter of credit facilities.

The funding will support the construction of three projects in Texas: Tidwell Prairie II, Bee Branch and Barton Branch.

HSBC Bank US and SMBC were the lenders in the transaction.

Jupiter Power CEO Jesse Campbell said: “These financings are collectively a testament to the depth and diversity of our capital markets relationships and our execution capabilities.

“With strong, steady growth and a deep project pipeline, Jupiter is building one of the most robust energy storage platforms in the country.”

Similarly, in June, the company completed a $281m senior secured note issuance and letter of credit facility in a US private placement.

The notes, rated BBB- by the Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), were secured by three operating battery storage projects: Tidwell Prairie I and St. Gall II in Texas, and Tibbits in Michigan.

AB CarVal and Nuveen acted as note purchasers, while Barclays and HSBC Securities were placement agents.

Jupiter Power also closed a $294m financing package in May for the construction of Grand Basin and Voyager I, a battery storage portfolio in Michigan interconnected in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator market.

ING Capital and Société Générale acted as the lenders for this transaction.

In April 2026, Jupiter Power raised $258m via a senior secured facility to finance the development and construction of Callisto II and Pamela Heights I, both located in Harris County, Texas, with Société Générale and MUFG as coordinating lead arrangers.

The company currently has 5.6GW/19.7GWh of projects that are operating, in construction or under contract, with an additional 23GW in development across major US power markets.

In January 2026, Jupiter Power secured a $500m green loan facility to accelerate the expansion of its battery energy storage portfolio across the US.