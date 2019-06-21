Few days ago, JinkoSolar also supplied 258MW worth monocrystalline PERC double glass PV modules for a project in Vietnam

Image: JinkoSolar supplies panels for 351MW solar plant in Vietnam. Photo: Courtesy of Bishnu Sarangi/Pixabay

Chinese PV panels-maker JinkoSolar has supplied 351MW solar panels to Power Construction Corporation of China for the Hồng Phong solar PV plant in Vietnam.

Located in Hồng Phong, Bình Thuận Province, the Phase 1A and 1B of the project were recently integrated into the national grid and will generate about 520 million kWh of electricity, while saving 175,000 tons of standard coal and eliminating 439,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

JinkoSolar chief marketing officer Gener Miao said: “We are very proud to be the chosen supplier for the largest PV project in Asia. This project will generate ample clean energy for Vietnam and forms a key part of the government’s long-term plan to build a solid foundation for the renewable energy sector in Vietnam. This means more affordable and clean energy for the people of Vietnam.”

JinkoSolar supplies 258MW PV panels to another project in Vietnam

Few days ago, JinkoSolar also supplied 258MW worth monocrystalline PERC double glass PV modules for a project in Vietnam. These solar plants were installed at a hybrid solar-wind project.

Located in Ninh Thuan Province, the Phase 1 of the project, which was recently completed, included the 258MW solar power and 90MW of wind power.

Together, the hybrid project is expected to generate about 1 billion kWh of clean electricity, covering up to 157% of the total electricity demand in the province. Power from the hybrid project is being transmitted to the national grid through the 220kV Thap Cham transformer substation in Thuan Bac district.

Last month, the company supplied 250,000 solar panels for a large solar plant in Colombia.

JinkoSolar supplies solar modules across China, the US, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the UAE, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and other countries and regions.

As of 31 December 2018, it recorded integrated annual capacity of 9.7 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 10.8 GW for solar modules,