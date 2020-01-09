The solar project, located in Hokkaido, is supported by a large-scale battery storage system

Jinkosolar supplies panels for Japanese solar plant. Credit: Pixabay/Bruno/Germany

Chinese solar module-maker JinkoSolar said that it has supplied its Cheetah solar modules for a 92MW solar plant to be located in Kushiro-cho, Hokkaido, Japan.

The solar plant will also include a large-size storage battery. Being built on nearly 163 hectares of land in Kushiro-cho, the solar plant is expected to begin operations this year.

The solar plant featuring JinkoSolar modules can generate enough power for 21,000 Japanese homes

The solar farm is estimated to generate nearly 105,500MWh of clean electricity annually, which is enough to be supplied to 21,300 Japanese households. It will also one of the largest solar projects in the country to have included a storage battery.

Jinkosolar claims that the Cheetah modules that it had supplied for the project, can maintain high and stable power output within a temperature range of -40℃ and to +85℃, along with intense wind pressure, low temperature and snowy conditions.

Japan faces challenges in the form of grid constraints and land availability, for increasing the share of solar power in its energy generation mix. With the solar project featuring its modules, Jinkosolar said that the facility can see stable operations during both peak and off-peak hours.

Last month, the company had supplied the Cheetah modules to three solar projects in Cambodia, with a total generating capacity of 150MW.

The three projects include a 60MW project and a 30MW to be located in Krakor district, Pursat province and another 60MW project to be located in Kampong Chhnang.

The three projects are part of the government’s response to increasing demand for energy. As per Cambodian authorities, electricity demand in the country is expected to grow from the present 1.5W to 2.3GW in this year and 2.8GW by 2021.

In January, Cambodia issued new rules for the integration of solar. Currently, the country’s power demand is met by hydropower and coal, which account for around 48% and 47% of generation, respectively.