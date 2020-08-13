The WSGG project will use the solar and wind power to generate hydrogen gas that will be utilised for cooking, hot water, and heating across Jemena’s New South Wales gas network

The hydrogen gas will be injected into the Sydney secondary gas distribution network, supply it for bus refuelling, and/or for power generation back into the grid. (Credit: PatternPictures from Pixabay.)

Australian energy infrastructure company Jemena has secured approval from the state government of New South Wales (NSW) for its A$15m ($10.7m) Western Sydney Green Gas (WSGG) project.

Touted to be the largest hydrogen demonstration project in Australia, the five-year trial will include the construction of a power-to-gas facility at an existing facility at Horsley Park, inject hydrogen gas into the Sydney secondary gas distribution network, supply it for bus refuelling, and/or for power generation back into the grid.

The project will use the solar and wind power to generate hydrogen gas that will be utilised for cooking, hot water, and heating across Jemena’s New South Wales gas network.

Later this year, the company is planning to install the first electrolyser in New South Wales to generate hydrogen gas from solar and wind power.

WSGG project is co-funded by ARENA

Jemena spokesperson Michael Pintabona said: “The Western Sydney Green Gas project is the crucial next step in bringing renewable hydrogen gas into the New South Wales network.”

The project, which is co-funded by Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), will also evaluate the application of hydrogen in the transportation sector and the storage capabilities of Jemena’s New South Wales gas distribution network.

In June this year, Jemena has submitted plans to the NSW government to connect a proposed LNG import terminal at Port Kembla to the 797km long Eastern Gas Pipeline (EGP) with an investment of approximately A$70m.

Located at Port Kembla near Wollongong in NSW, the Port Kembla LNG Import Terminal will be developed, owned, and operated by an Australian-Japanese consortium, called Australia Industrial Energy (AIE).