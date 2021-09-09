The joint venture between the parties has submitted bids for the projects under the first ScotWind leasing round

Invenergy has developed over 180 projects in four continents. (Credit: Willfried Wende from Pixabay)

US-based Invenergy has created a joint venture (JV) with Norwegian floating production specialist BW Offshore for developing up to 5.4GW of offshore wind capacity in Scotland.

The joint venture has submitted bids for the projects under the first ScotWind leasing round.

According to the partners, the joint venture will focus on installing floating as well as fixed foundation wind projects off the northeast coast of Scotland.

The projects are anticipated to provide billions of pounds of investment to the Scottish and British supply chain, said Invenergy and BW Offshore.

BW Offshore CEO Marco Beenen said: “Together, we represent a unique blend of expertise and ambition to deliver the next phase of energy transition in Scotland, bringing substantial international project development experience and a strong track record for local value creation.

“ScotWind will play a critical role in delivering the nation’s offshore wind targets and our ambition is to be a central part of this journey, committed to working with Scotland’s supply chain to accelerate the energy transition.”

The offshore wind projects to be developed by the two firms are also expected to provide specialised jobs, both direct and indirect in Scotland.

Invenergy has developed over 180 projects in four continents, which have a combined capacity of over 29GW.

On the other hand, BW Offshore engineers floating production solutions for the oil and gas industry. It also develops offshore solutions for supporting the shift to a low carbon economy.

Invenergy senior executive vice president and construction business leader Bryan Schueler said: “We are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative offshore wind infrastructure to Scotland through leveraging Invenergy’s decades of experience, expertise in leading complex projects to completion and network of strategic supplier relationships such as with GE Renewable Energy.

“This joint venture represents an important milestone in furthering our partnership with BW Offshore and Invenergy’s continued investment in Scotland and its clean energy future.”

In July 2021, Crown Estate Scotland had received 74 industry bids as part of the ScotWind leasing round. The public corporation, which had launched the ScotWind Leasing round in June 2021, expects the new offshore wind projects to attract a total investment of over £8bn.